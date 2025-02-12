Empowering the next generation: Applications now open for the BSB Scholarship Programme 2025-2026. How can you study at a top school?

News from Companies

The British School of Bucharest (BSB) is excited to announce the launch of its 'Empower Your Tomorrow' Scholarship Programme for the academic year 2025-2026. Designed to provide exceptional opportunities for ambitious students, this initiative offers full and partial scholarships for entry into Year 10 (IGCSE programme) and Year 12 (A-Level programme), both renowned pillars of the British Curriculum.

BSB is committed to fostering academic excellence and personal development in a vibrant, international setting. Selected students will gain access to a world-class education, benefiting from tailored support, inspiring mentorship and the resources to unlock their full potential.

"We are delighted to be able to offer places on our Scholarship Programme at BSB and to announce that the application process is now open. The scholarships offer potential students the chance to come to study at the British School of Bucharest, where they will benefit from high-quality teaching in an authentically British school environment that is vibrantly international. The range of subjects we offer as well as the opportunities for personal growth, development and leadership are remarkable and stand alongside some of the best independent day and boarding schools in the UK. We are very much looking forward to receiving the applications and witnessing how an education at BSB can change our students’ lives. We look forward to hearing from you!" - Jason Porter, Head of Secondary School at BSB.

Who Can Apply and How to Begin Your Journey with the BSB Scholarship Programme

The 'Empower Your Tomorrow' Scholarship Programme is open to students demonstrating academic excellence, leadership potential and a passion for learning. Candidates must meet eligibility criteria for either Year 10 or Year 12 entry.

Students are invited to submit their applications by Wednesday, 12th March 2025, by 15:00. As part of their application, they must submit an essay on the theme ‘What is the aim of a school education?’, in addition to essential documents.

Selection criteria encompass a rigorous evaluation process, which includes a Cognitive Abilities Test (CAT) and a student interview (parent interview, if applicable) scheduled for the 15th March 2025. Successful candidates will undergo English and Mathematics tests, as well as a student interview (parent interview, if applicable), on 22nd March 2025. Final results will be announced on the 14th April 2025. Full details of the application requirements can be found on BSB’s website.

Real Success, Real Stories: The Impact of BSB Scholarships

The impact of this scholarship is best reflected in the success stories of former students. Ilinca, a previous BSB scholarship holder, shared: The BSB scholarship was more than an opportunity for me. It was a pathway into a new academic life which tailors to the unique needs of each of its students. I was lucky to create close connections with BSB teachers, who taught me more than academics, becoming mentors and strong role models. The BSB environment allowed me to flourish, offering the freedom and support for new projects and initiatives in which I developed the skills I will need for my future.

Why Choose BSB?

The British School of Bucharest has a legacy of excellence, consistently recognised as ‘excellent’ by the UK Independent School Inspectorate. With over two decades of experience delivering the National Curriculum for England, BSB empowers students to achieve top results and gain admission to prestigious universities worldwide. The school’s inclusive and dynamic environment equips learners with the confidence, creativity and skills to make a meaningful impact on the world.

