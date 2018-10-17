19.5 °C
Bucharest
Oct 17, 14:00

Only 2 out of 10 employees in Romania are loyal to their employers

by Romania Insider
Only two out of ten employees in the private sector in Romania consider themselves loyal to their current employers while 70% say they would consider a change if they found better options and 10% don’t believe in loyalty to their employers at all, according to consultancy firm UP! Your Service.

The main factor that affects the local employees’ loyalty to their companies are lack of appreciation for their merits, according to 44.7% of the participants to the survey. Salary is another important factor, mentioned by 32.3% of the respondents, followed by high work volume (28%), stressful work environment (24.8%) and exaggerated control over their activity (24%).

The lack of career advancement opportunities (20.6%), difficult work processes (17.8%), the relationship with bosses (16.8%) and punishments or penalties (14.2%) also make employees less loyal to their employers.

The survey was carried out between September 1 and September 30 on a sample of over 2,000 respondents.

Romania Insider
