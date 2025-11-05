Western Romania: IVF network Embryos acquires clinic in Oradea

IVF clinic Embryos, majority-owned by investment firm Integral Capital Group, has acquired the Oradea-based Calla Infertility Diagnostic and Treatment Center.

The move is part of the development strategy of the network Embryos, which started in 2025 with the opening of a clinic in Buzău and the acquisition of Adella Clinic in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The turnover of the group, which includes clinics in Bucharest, Oradea, Buzău, and Sofia, is estimated to exceed EUR 15 million in 2025, the company said. It plans to continue expanding to other cities in Romania and South-Eastern Europe.

Calla Infertility Diagnostic and Treatment Center, founded by doctors Liana Antal and Anca Huniadi, has been operating in Oradea for over 13 years. It offers obstetrics, gynecology, and assisted reproductive services, as well as urology, andrology, endocrinology, and imaging services.

Embryos, founded in 2018 by doctors Andreea Carp-Veliscu, Ionela Anghelescu, and Tarig Massawi, is a fertility and gynecology clinic specialized in assisted reproduction technology, offering an integrated suite of fertility treatments, including IVF.

Integral Capital Group’s acquisition of Embryos marked its first investment from its second fund, Evolving Europe Principal Investments Fund II, launched in December 2024, highlighting its focus on Romania as well as the CEE healthcare sector in general, the company said at the time.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com