Culture

Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu among filmmakers selected to present projects at Cannes Investors Circle

08 April 2026

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Emanuel Pârvu is among the eight directors selected to present their projects at this year's Investors Circle, the Marché du Film’s initiative connecting private investors with film projects, held during the 79th Festival de Cannes.

The 2026 lineup “reflects the breadth of contemporary international cinema, bringing together distinctive directorial voices from a wide range of territories, with a particular focus on European talent,” the organizers have said.

Emanuel Pârvu made his feature debut with Meda, which earned him Best Director at Sarajevo, followed by Mikado, presented at the San Sebastián festival. His latest film, Three Kilometers to the End of the World, premiered in competition at Cannes, where it won the Queer Palm.

For the Investors Circle, he joins Noé Debré (France), screenwriter of Dheepan, a Palme d’Or winner at the Festival de Cannes, and collaborator of filmmakers including Jacques Audiard and Romain Gavras; Ismaël El Iraki (Morocco/France), whose debut feature Zanka Contact premiered in Orizzonti at the Venice Film Festival; Felipe Gálvez (Chile), whose debut feature The Settlers (Los Colonos) premiered in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received the FIPRESCI Prize; Atsuko Hirayanagi (Japan/USA) , an award-winning screenwriter and director based in San Francisco; Juho Kuosmanen (Finland), the Helsinki-based filmmaker whose works have all been awarded at the Festival de Cannes, including The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (Un Certain Regard) and Compartment No. 6, which won the Grand Prix in Competition at Cannes; Carine Tardieu (France); and Magnus von Horn (Sweden/Poland), whose film Sweat (2020) screened in the Festival de Cannes’ official selection, and The Girl with the Needle (2024) also premiered in competition, earning international recognition, including Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.

(Photo: PR)

simona@romania-insider.com

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Culture

Romanian director Emanuel Pârvu among filmmakers selected to present projects at Cannes Investors Circle

08 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Emanuel Pârvu is among the eight directors selected to present their projects at this year's Investors Circle, the Marché du Film’s initiative connecting private investors with film projects, held during the 79th Festival de Cannes.

The 2026 lineup “reflects the breadth of contemporary international cinema, bringing together distinctive directorial voices from a wide range of territories, with a particular focus on European talent,” the organizers have said.

Emanuel Pârvu made his feature debut with Meda, which earned him Best Director at Sarajevo, followed by Mikado, presented at the San Sebastián festival. His latest film, Three Kilometers to the End of the World, premiered in competition at Cannes, where it won the Queer Palm.

For the Investors Circle, he joins Noé Debré (France), screenwriter of Dheepan, a Palme d’Or winner at the Festival de Cannes, and collaborator of filmmakers including Jacques Audiard and Romain Gavras; Ismaël El Iraki (Morocco/France), whose debut feature Zanka Contact premiered in Orizzonti at the Venice Film Festival; Felipe Gálvez (Chile), whose debut feature The Settlers (Los Colonos) premiered in Un Certain Regard at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received the FIPRESCI Prize; Atsuko Hirayanagi (Japan/USA) , an award-winning screenwriter and director based in San Francisco; Juho Kuosmanen (Finland), the Helsinki-based filmmaker whose works have all been awarded at the Festival de Cannes, including The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki (Un Certain Regard) and Compartment No. 6, which won the Grand Prix in Competition at Cannes; Carine Tardieu (France); and Magnus von Horn (Sweden/Poland), whose film Sweat (2020) screened in the Festival de Cannes’ official selection, and The Girl with the Needle (2024) also premiered in competition, earning international recognition, including Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations.

(Photo: PR)

simona@romania-insider.com

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