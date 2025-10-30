Romania's marketplace eMAG trusts China's Tencent for cloud hosting, AI services

Romania's e-commerce platform eMAG will use the cloud hosting and AI services provided by Tencent Cloud, the cloud division of the Chinese group and the world's largest gaming company Tencent, Profit.ro reported.

The partnership is aimed "to provide smooth and highly available online services, maintain the highest standards of customer data protection, and rapidly scale infrastructure to meet seasonal demand and business growth," the companies said in a joint press release.

Tencent is a publicly traded company owned by shareholders, including Naspers (majority owner of eMAG) as the largest one with a 23% stake, China Asset Management, Fidelity Management, and Ramirez Asset Management.

The US Department of Defense (DOD) in January 2025 designated Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent Holdings as one of the companies it says are linked to China's military.

"By combining Tencent Cloud's global cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities with eMAG's market insights and leadership, the collaboration aims to provide millions of consumers and merchants with the best-in-class services, enhanced security, and new growth opportunities. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore new innovations that will shape the future of the digital economy in the region," said Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President of Tencent Cloud and General Manager of Tencent Cloud International.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Williams/Dreamstime.com)