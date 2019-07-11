Romania Insider
Biggest online retailer in RO pays EUR 1 mln for stake in food delivery startup
07 November 2019
eMAG, the largest online retailer in Romania, has paid RON 4.7 million (EUR 1 mln) for a 54% majority stake in the company that operates the food delivery application EuCeMananc, a domestic startup launched in 2014 in Timisoara, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The deal was initially announced in September, when the financial terms were not revealed.

The application includes a number of restaurants from which its users can order food and have it delivered by the company’s couriers.

The app is available in 18 cities being the leader of the food ordering market in the western part of the country.

The founding entrepreneurs will continue to run the company.

The website eucemananc.ro and the application EuCeMananc have been developed and implemented by HCL Online Advertising.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

