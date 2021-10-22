Romanian online retailer eMAG launches online grocery service in Bucharest

eMAG on October 21 launched ‘Freshful by eMAG’, the new online hypermarket with fast delivery of fresh food, after investing over EUR 5 mln in technology, operations and its own cold storage house.

The leading Romanian online retailer seems to take a headstart after Czech online grocery retailer Rohlik announced in March intentions to break into the Romanian market.

eMAG’s grocery service will be available in Bucharest metropolitan area, through the Freshful.ro website or directly from the iOS mobile application and, soon, Android.

The store will make available a range of over 18,000 products that the provider guarantees are fresh (fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, sausages, frozen products, beverages, household items for daily needs).

Freshful aims to provide, in a one-stop-shop, thousands of fresh products from local producers and Romanian farmers, along with an important selection of BIO and ECO items.

(Photo source: Tatiana Sviridova/Dreamstime.com)