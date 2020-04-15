Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 08:14
Business
Romania’s biggest online retailer enters beverages segment
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest online retailer eMAG has added a new category of products to its offer, namely beverages, local Profit.ro reported. The retailer announced that it would make available for its clients some 1,000 products in the beverages segment by Orthodox Easter (April 18).

Until now, eMAG's marketplace sold beverages only from third party suppliers.

"We started the project to introduce the beverage category on the eMAG platform earlier this year, and we had the first products available on the site at the end of March. The segment is in full development, and we will have over 1,000 products active by Easter," said eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu.

"We plan to finish the year with an assortment of over 3,000 products so that, at the end of 2021, we will reach about 7,000. This translates into the widest and most relevant variety of drinks offered by a retailer on the Romanian market," he added.

Another category of products that eMAG has recently added to its online store is that of groceries. This includes products such as flour, rice, edible oil, pasta, canned food, and other similar products. This category is independent of eMAG's supermarket section, which was developed several years ago in partnership with supermarket chain Mega Image.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 178355117 © Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/15/2020 - 08:14
Business
Romania’s biggest online retailer enters beverages segment
15 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest online retailer eMAG has added a new category of products to its offer, namely beverages, local Profit.ro reported. The retailer announced that it would make available for its clients some 1,000 products in the beverages segment by Orthodox Easter (April 18).

Until now, eMAG's marketplace sold beverages only from third party suppliers.

"We started the project to introduce the beverage category on the eMAG platform earlier this year, and we had the first products available on the site at the end of March. The segment is in full development, and we will have over 1,000 products active by Easter," said eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu.

"We plan to finish the year with an assortment of over 3,000 products so that, at the end of 2021, we will reach about 7,000. This translates into the widest and most relevant variety of drinks offered by a retailer on the Romanian market," he added.

Another category of products that eMAG has recently added to its online store is that of groceries. This includes products such as flour, rice, edible oil, pasta, canned food, and other similar products. This category is independent of eMAG's supermarket section, which was developed several years ago in partnership with supermarket chain Mega Image.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 178355117 © Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19
09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand