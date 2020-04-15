Romania’s biggest online retailer enters beverages segment

Romania's biggest online retailer eMAG has added a new category of products to its offer, namely beverages, local Profit.ro reported. The retailer announced that it would make available for its clients some 1,000 products in the beverages segment by Orthodox Easter (April 18).

Until now, eMAG's marketplace sold beverages only from third party suppliers.

"We started the project to introduce the beverage category on the eMAG platform earlier this year, and we had the first products available on the site at the end of March. The segment is in full development, and we will have over 1,000 products active by Easter," said eMAG CEO Iulian Stanciu.

"We plan to finish the year with an assortment of over 3,000 products so that, at the end of 2021, we will reach about 7,000. This translates into the widest and most relevant variety of drinks offered by a retailer on the Romanian market," he added.

Another category of products that eMAG has recently added to its online store is that of groceries. This includes products such as flour, rice, edible oil, pasta, canned food, and other similar products. This category is independent of eMAG's supermarket section, which was developed several years ago in partnership with supermarket chain Mega Image.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 178355117 © Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)