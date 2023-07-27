Romanian pavement maker Elis invests EUR 5 mln this year

Pavement manufacturer Elis Pavaje from Alba County, Romania, has RON 25 million (EUR 5 million) in ongoing investments to streamline the production activity this year alone.

"Currently, we are involved in the process of replacing old equipment and machinery with more performant ones in order to increase productivity," said Emil Gota, one of the company's shareholders, in response to Ziarul Financiar.

Elis Pavaje also aims to modernize the car fleet, digitize processes and provide personalized training for employees.

Elis Pavaje says it holds a 25.5% share of the small precast concrete market, according to Neomar consultancy company.

(Photo source: Geckophotos/Dreamstime.com)