Romanian electronic music at Europalia 2019 arts festival

Eleven artists and bands from different generations will take the Romanian electronic and electro-acoustic music to the 27th edition of the international arts festival Europalia in Belgium, where Romania is a guest of honor, the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) announced.

“From hip-hop to alternative, from African, Greek, Turkish rhythms to contemporary music, the bands and artists invited to the festival will perform between October 2019 and February 2020 in cities in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, France,” ICR said.

The selection was made with the agreement of the two parties involved, namely Europalia International and Europalia Romania.

“Europalia Romania’s musical program includes a wide variety of musical genres and artists who are rather famous abroad than in the country. From the electronic, electro-acoustic field, sound artists such as Borusiade, Khidja, Eirwud Mudwasser, Dragoş Rusu, Raze de Soare or Bogman will be part of the Europalia Arts Festival,” said Cătălin Rogojinaru, project coordinator.

Europalia 2019 is organized between October 2, 2019 and February 2, 2020. The official opening of the Europalia Romania season will take place on October 4 at the Les Brigittines Hall in Brussels, and will be marked by a concert and a party. Entrance will be free.

Romania has prepared more than 250 events for Europalia 2019, which will be held in Belgium and the surrounding countries.

(Photo source: Romanian Cultural Institute)