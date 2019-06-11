Romanian industrial constructions group to build 5G network in the Netherlands

Romanian industrial construction company Electrogrup, a member of the E-INFRA group owned by local entrepreneurs Teofil and Simion Muresan and Marian Pantazescu, has started working on developing a 5G telecommunications network in the Netherlands.

The project, which will be carried out between 2020-2021, includes the installation of specific radio equipment.

The Netherlands ranks seventh in the Speedtest Global Index for the speeds of mobile Internet, and the project is among the first 5G network development initiatives at European level.

"We are delighted to have an active role in the first 5G project development initiatives at European level. One of the most complex challenges encountered in unlocking the opportunities provided by the new technology is, as usual, the infrastructure. This is particularly true in the case of the 5G networks, which involve the installation of a large number of antennas and equipment in the coverage areas. A great deal of resource mobilization is required, but the benefits, especially for the economy, will be exponentially greater than those generated by the previous technological leap, from 3G to 4G," said Adrian Florea, CEO of Electrogrup.

