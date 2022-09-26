Business

Electricity subsidies cleared by Romania's market regulator reached RON 4.3 bln

26 September 2022
The value of the subsidy disbursement request filed by the electricity supply companies and approved by Romania's market regulator ANRE reached RON 4.3 bln (EUR 860 mln), according to the market regulator quoted by Economica.net.

Under the first "cap-and-subsidy" scheme (OUG 118/2021), for the period April 2022 - March 2023, a number of 80 companies submitted subsidy settlement requests.

The total number of requests submitted is 347, out of which 277 were approved and 56 were rejected. Another 14 requests are under analysis and will be settled once all the necessary documents are provided.

Totally, RON 2.34 bln subsidies were approved, to be paid by the Ministry of Energy.

Under the second version of the "cap-and-subsidy" scheme enacted this spring (OUG 27/2022), total subsidies worth RON 1.98 bln were approved - RON 995 mln to be paid by the Ministry of Energy and RON 985 mln by ANPIS (social services). 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

