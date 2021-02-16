Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:02
Business

Electricity prices bring headline inflation in Romania close to 3% in Jan

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 18.4% increase in the average electricity prices in January pushed up the headline inflation to nearly 3%, some 0.5pp above the 2.1-2.5% interval previously estimated by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

While BNR factored an inflationary impact of the liberalization in its inflation outlook, the uncontrolled liberalization ended with a much higher one (that might be partly reversed in the coming months, though).

Specifically, the electricity price hike contributed 0.8pp to the 3.0% annual inflation in January and 0.9pp to the 1.1% monthly inflation in the same month.

In principle, the "universal service" price charged by default by the electricity suppliers in January might be offset by deductions calculated in the coming months and by lower prices set under the new contracts signed on the free market.

In January, the food prices were 2.9% higher than one year earlier, the non-food prices by 3.3% (out of which 0.9pp due to electricity), and the average fees paid for services were 2.5% higher.

Apart from electricity, only the prices of beans (+17%) and edible oils (+10%) increased by double-digit rates.

The fuel price was still 3% lower in January compared to the same month of 2020.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 02/15/2021 - 08:02
Business

Electricity prices bring headline inflation in Romania close to 3% in Jan

15 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The 18.4% increase in the average electricity prices in January pushed up the headline inflation to nearly 3%, some 0.5pp above the 2.1-2.5% interval previously estimated by Romania's National Bank (BNR).

While BNR factored an inflationary impact of the liberalization in its inflation outlook, the uncontrolled liberalization ended with a much higher one (that might be partly reversed in the coming months, though).

Specifically, the electricity price hike contributed 0.8pp to the 3.0% annual inflation in January and 0.9pp to the 1.1% monthly inflation in the same month.

In principle, the "universal service" price charged by default by the electricity suppliers in January might be offset by deductions calculated in the coming months and by lower prices set under the new contracts signed on the free market.

In January, the food prices were 2.9% higher than one year earlier, the non-food prices by 3.3% (out of which 0.9pp due to electricity), and the average fees paid for services were 2.5% higher.

Apart from electricity, only the prices of beans (+17%) and edible oils (+10%) increased by double-digit rates.

The fuel price was still 3% lower in January compared to the same month of 2020.

(Photo: Pexels)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 11:41
28 October 2020
Business
Analysis: Crop production, five times more profitable than car manufacturing and as profitable as IT in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)
10 February 2021
Sports
Bucharest will host Atletico Madrid – Chelsea UEFA Champions League match
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
A French writer living in Bucharest shares her take on Romania in recently-released book
12 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - William Cunneen (US): The country is a unique blend of hyper technology and IT startups mixed with grandma's small farm and wood-fired stoves
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing