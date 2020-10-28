Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 10/28/2020 - 08:12
Business

Romanian electricity consumers to pay higher co-generation fees

28 October 2020
The so-called co-generation fee, paid by all Romanian electricity consumers and in principle aimed at financing the development of green, efficient heat and electricity combined (co-generation) power plants, will increase by 40%.

The higher fee will come into force on November 1, according to the order issued by the energy regulator ANRE, Economica.net reported.

Currently, the fees collected from end-users are distributed as subsidies to around 40 power plants in Romania that use this technology.

The co-generation fee was cut in April by 16% after prime minister Ludovic Orban argued that it failed to meet its purpose since no new co-generation plant has been developed recently. Since 2010 when it was introduced, some EUR 2 billion was collected from end-users, but only a small amount was invested in new co-generation capacities, PM Orban said.

This fee currently accounts for just over a quarter of the green energy fee.

The co-generation fee and the green certificates account for one-fifth of the regulated electricity price (excluding all the fees and taxes). Thus, the 40% increase will not significantly impact the residential end-user price but might be felt by electricity-intensive industrial users.

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal
Normal
 

