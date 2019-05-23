Romanian energy distributor builds infrastructure for Pope’s visit in record time

Romanian electricity distributor Electrica has set up an underground power line at Şumuleu Ciuc, in Harghita county, for the visit of Pope Francis. The line, which required an investment of RON 1.5 million (EUR 315,126), was built in two weeks.

“The works would have normally lasted three to four months. The teams worked round the clock, regardless of whether it rained or not,” Corina Popescu, the GM of Electrica said, quoted by Economica.net.

The 1,000-meter line was built on rough terrain, and for almost half of the distance (485 meters) the works involved digging in stone.

The line will serve the Franciscan monastery where the Pope will deliver a service. The existing power line could not cover the needs of the entire event.

Pope Francis will visit Romania between May 31 and June 2. Besides Bucharest, he will visit Iași, Blaj, and the Marian sanctuary in Şumuleu-Ciuc.

(Photo: Pixabay)

