Romanian railway company introduces additional trains for Pope Francis visit

CFR Călători, the state-owned railway company, will introduce additional trains to serve those travelling to see Pope Francis during his visit in Romania.

The changes to the train traffic were made after consultations with the local diocese, and local authorities.

As such, special trains will transport large groups of pilgrims on the following routes: Timişoara – Braşov – Miercurea Ciuc; Oradea – Cluj-Napoca – Miercurea Ciuc; Dej Călători – Cluj-Napoca – Blaj and return; Cluj-Napoca – Blaj and return.

Additional cars will be added to trains already in circulation to Bucharest, on May 31; Iaşi and Miercurea Ciuc on June 1; and Blaj on June 2.

At the same time, additional Regio trains will run on June 1 and June 2 on the following routes: Braşov – Miercurea Ciuc and return; Târgu Mureş – Gheorghieni – Miercurea Ciuc and return; Ghimeş – Miercurea Ciuc and return; Adjud – Roman – Paşcani – Iaşi and return; Vaslui – Iaşi and return; Braşov – Blaj and return; Sibiu – Blaj and return; Teiuş – Blaj and return.

Furthermore, on May 31, the trains arriving and leaving from Bucharest train stations - Gara de Nord, Basarab and Obor, will run at full capacity.

CFR Călători has asked passengers to schedule their trip to the cities where the Pope will be present and buy the tickets ahead of time. The company also asked students who benefit from free train travel to schedule their trips so as to avoid using the most demanded trains for the religious events in the cities where the Pope will travel.

Pope Francis will visit Romania between May 31 and June 2. Besides Bucharest, he will visit Iași, Blaj, and the Marian sanctuary in Şumuleu-Ciuc.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

