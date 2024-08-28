 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romanian Electrica's net profit dragged down by challenging electricity supply market

28 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electrica Group (BVB: EL), a major player in Romania's energy distribution and supply sectors, reported mixed financial results for the first half of 2024. 

The group's EBITDA increased by 6% to RON 614.7 million (EUR 123.6 mln), driven by strong operational performance in the electricity distribution segment. This growth was largely supported by a 15% increase in distribution revenues, which reached RON 2.24 billion, fueled by higher regulated tariffs and a 4.9% rise in the volume of electricity distributed. 

Despite the positive EBITDA growth, Electrica's net profit fell by 28.3% to RON 102.1 million from RON 142.4 million in the same period of 2023. This decline was primarily due to unfavorable market dynamics in the supply segment, where revenues dropped by 20.5% to RON 2.94 billion. 

The decrease in supply revenues was influenced by a 3% reduction in electricity sales volumes and a significant decrease in electricity purchase costs. 

Electrica is the biggest electricity supplier in Romania, with a 16.18% market share, according to data from market regulator ANRE. 

"We remain focused on our main priorities, investing in the modernization of distribution infrastructure while also implementing measures to stabilize results and generate sustainable long-term growth," said Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica. 

The group is in the process of expanding its portfolio in renewable energy production, with projects totaling approximately 300 MW in various stages of execution. 

Notably, the Vulturu project is nearing completion, with an expected finish in September 2024, while the Satu Mare 2 project has just begun, with a completion date set for December 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian Electrica's net profit dragged down by challenging electricity supply market

28 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electrica Group (BVB: EL), a major player in Romania's energy distribution and supply sectors, reported mixed financial results for the first half of 2024. 

The group's EBITDA increased by 6% to RON 614.7 million (EUR 123.6 mln), driven by strong operational performance in the electricity distribution segment. This growth was largely supported by a 15% increase in distribution revenues, which reached RON 2.24 billion, fueled by higher regulated tariffs and a 4.9% rise in the volume of electricity distributed. 

Despite the positive EBITDA growth, Electrica's net profit fell by 28.3% to RON 102.1 million from RON 142.4 million in the same period of 2023. This decline was primarily due to unfavorable market dynamics in the supply segment, where revenues dropped by 20.5% to RON 2.94 billion. 

The decrease in supply revenues was influenced by a 3% reduction in electricity sales volumes and a significant decrease in electricity purchase costs. 

Electrica is the biggest electricity supplier in Romania, with a 16.18% market share, according to data from market regulator ANRE. 

"We remain focused on our main priorities, investing in the modernization of distribution infrastructure while also implementing measures to stabilize results and generate sustainable long-term growth," said Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica. 

The group is in the process of expanding its portfolio in renewable energy production, with projects totaling approximately 300 MW in various stages of execution. 

Notably, the Vulturu project is nearing completion, with an expected finish in September 2024, while the Satu Mare 2 project has just begun, with a completion date set for December 2024.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Florin Brezeanu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 August 2024
Entertainment
Romanian pop-rock band Hara among InterContinental Music Awards 2024 winners
28 August 2024
Society
Romania will not tax pensions under EUR 600
28 August 2024
Macro
Romania goes up to become Germany's 16th biggest trade partner
28 August 2024
Agriculture
EU significantly reduces estimates for Romania's corn production
28 August 2024
Real Estate
German Miele Group to open assembly unit in VGP Park Brașov
27 August 2024
Education
Romanian cycles from London to Pitești to promote STEAM education and raise funds for Science Festival
27 August 2024
Travel
US ambassador discovers rural Transylvania during three-day hike on Romania’s Via Transilvanica
27 August 2024
Transport
Works at new subway line to airport bring changes to public transport routes in northern Bucharest