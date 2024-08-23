Romanian Hidroelectrica seeks contractor for refurbishing 100MW hydropower plant Bradisor

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) re-launched the tender for the refurbishment and upgrade of its 100MW hydropower plant Bradisor.

The company is ready to pay around EUR 106 million for the design and execution of the project after a similar attempt to find a contractor for around EUR 75 million failed because of a lack of bidders, Economica.net reported.

The winner will be declared based on a scoring procedure, the highest weight being given to the maximum guaranteed power of the turbine.

The Bradisor hydroelectric plant has a project-installed power of 115 MW in two Frances turbines and is located on the Lotru River in Vâlcea County. The plant has been operational since 1982.

