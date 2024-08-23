 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Energy

Romanian Hidroelectrica seeks contractor for refurbishing 100MW hydropower plant Bradisor

23 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) re-launched the tender for the refurbishment and upgrade of its 100MW hydropower plant Bradisor.

The company is ready to pay around EUR 106 million for the design and execution of the project after a similar attempt to find a contractor for around EUR 75 million failed because of a lack of bidders, Economica.net reported.

The winner will be declared based on a scoring procedure, the highest weight being given to the maximum guaranteed power of the turbine.

The Bradisor hydroelectric plant has a project-installed power of 115 MW in two Frances turbines and is located on the Lotru River in Vâlcea County. The plant has been operational since 1982.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iwayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romanian Hidroelectrica seeks contractor for refurbishing 100MW hydropower plant Bradisor

23 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian hydropower group Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) re-launched the tender for the refurbishment and upgrade of its 100MW hydropower plant Bradisor.

The company is ready to pay around EUR 106 million for the design and execution of the project after a similar attempt to find a contractor for around EUR 75 million failed because of a lack of bidders, Economica.net reported.

The winner will be declared based on a scoring procedure, the highest weight being given to the maximum guaranteed power of the turbine.

The Bradisor hydroelectric plant has a project-installed power of 115 MW in two Frances turbines and is located on the Lotru River in Vâlcea County. The plant has been operational since 1982.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iwayne Stadler/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

23 August 2024
Justice
Andrew Tate placed under house arrest in Romania amid new human trafficking investigation
23 August 2024
Defense
Romania buys USD 180 mln missiles for F-16 fighter jets
23 August 2024
Macro
Romania officially requires 7-year period to bring public deficit under 3% of GDP
23 August 2024
Transport
Romania abandons idea of buying H2-powered trains
22 August 2024
Politics
Romanian PM proposes Victor Negrescu for EU Commissioner role
22 August 2024
M&A
Romanian retailer La Cocoș to speed up expansion with EBRD, CEECAT Capital and Morphosis Capital as shareholders
22 August 2024
Events
Civil and military aircraft, pilots and paratroopers to join Bucharest International Air Show next week
22 August 2024
Administration
Bucharest's Velo Plan targets 'equitable' sharing of public space among all public transport means