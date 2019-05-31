Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/31/2019 - 08:24
Business
Sales of e-scooters surge in Romania
31 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian online retailer EvoMAG expects to sell 10,000 electric scooters and bicycles this year with this market segment rising to 10% of its entire business, evoMAG’s general manager Mihai Patrascu said.

About 20% of Romanians intend to buy an electrical trotter by the end of this year, according to a poll conducted online at evoMAG’s request.

“I estimate that the local electric vehicle market - and here I refer to electric scooters and electric bicycles, without other devices such as hoverboards for example - will rise this year to somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 units, of which 70 -80% are electric scooters. In the next years, perhaps 3-4 years, electric bicycles will increase their share in the total market by the number of units sold,” Patrascu said.

The average price of an electric scooter is RON 2,000 (EUR 420), and the one of an electric bicycle is RON 6,000 (EUR 1,260). The best-selling electric scooter model in Romania is the Xiaomi M365 at RON 1,900-2,000 (EUR 400-420), which accounts for about 30% of the market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 05/31/2019 - 08:24
Business
Sales of e-scooters surge in Romania
31 May 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian online retailer EvoMAG expects to sell 10,000 electric scooters and bicycles this year with this market segment rising to 10% of its entire business, evoMAG’s general manager Mihai Patrascu said.

About 20% of Romanians intend to buy an electrical trotter by the end of this year, according to a poll conducted online at evoMAG’s request.

“I estimate that the local electric vehicle market - and here I refer to electric scooters and electric bicycles, without other devices such as hoverboards for example - will rise this year to somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 units, of which 70 -80% are electric scooters. In the next years, perhaps 3-4 years, electric bicycles will increase their share in the total market by the number of units sold,” Patrascu said.

The average price of an electric scooter is RON 2,000 (EUR 420), and the one of an electric bicycle is RON 6,000 (EUR 1,260). The best-selling electric scooter model in Romania is the Xiaomi M365 at RON 1,900-2,000 (EUR 400-420), which accounts for about 30% of the market.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us