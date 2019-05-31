Sales of e-scooters surge in Romania

Romanian online retailer EvoMAG expects to sell 10,000 electric scooters and bicycles this year with this market segment rising to 10% of its entire business, evoMAG’s general manager Mihai Patrascu said.

About 20% of Romanians intend to buy an electrical trotter by the end of this year, according to a poll conducted online at evoMAG’s request.

“I estimate that the local electric vehicle market - and here I refer to electric scooters and electric bicycles, without other devices such as hoverboards for example - will rise this year to somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 units, of which 70 -80% are electric scooters. In the next years, perhaps 3-4 years, electric bicycles will increase their share in the total market by the number of units sold,” Patrascu said.

The average price of an electric scooter is RON 2,000 (EUR 420), and the one of an electric bicycle is RON 6,000 (EUR 1,260). The best-selling electric scooter model in Romania is the Xiaomi M365 at RON 1,900-2,000 (EUR 400-420), which accounts for about 30% of the market.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)