Romania’s electric vehicle registrations more than double in April 2026, market analysis shows

Romania’s electric vehicle market more than doubled in April 2026, with 1,308 EVs registered during the month, according to an analysis published by LEKTRI.CO. The figure marks a 113% increase compared to April 2025, signaling a renewed acceleration in the country’s transition toward electric mobility.

According to the report, electric vehicles accounted for 3.08% of the 42,448 vehicles registered in Romania last month, regardless of engine type. Of the newly registered EVs, 1,233 were passenger cars and 75 were electric commercial vehicles.

At cumulative level, Romania registered 5,248 electric vehicles during the first four months of 2026, signaling what LEKTRI.CO described as a clear consolidation of the electrification trend.

“Romania’s electric vehicle market continues its upward trajectory, supported both by the diversification of available models and by growing consumer interest. We are seeing a transition from dependence on a few dominant models toward a more balanced and competitive market,” said Claudiu Suma, CEO of LEKTRI.CO.

The report said that the Tesla Model 3 was the best-selling electric vehicle in April with 165 units registered, followed by the Tesla Model Y with 114 units. The BYD Sealion 7 ranked third with 70 registrations.

The list of top-selling models also included the BYD Dolphin Surf and Hyundai Kona Electric, both with 57 units, while the Dacia Spring remained one of Romania’s key affordable EV models with 56 registrations.

Other models contributing to the market’s diversification included the Ford Puma Gen-E, Renault Zoe, Audi e-tron, Volkswagen ID.4, Renault 5 E-Tech Electric, MG4, and the Ford Explorer.

By the end of April 2026, Romania’s total electric vehicle fleet had reached 68,454 vehicles, according to LEKTRI.CO. Dacia remained the market leader with 18,724 EVs on Romanian roads, representing more than 27% of the total fleet. Tesla ranked second with 12,151 vehicles, followed by Volkswagen, Renault, and Hyundai.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)