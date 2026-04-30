PPC secures EU funding to install 106 fast EV charging points in Romania and Greece

PPC blue, part of the Public Power Corporation (PPC) group, will install 106 fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle charging points along major European routes in Romania and Greece, after securing up to EUR 3.42 million in European Union (EU) funding. The project aims to improve travel conditions for EV users, passengers, and freight operators across key transport corridors, the company said.

The investment is supported through the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), via the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA), and is part of the Extended East Europe Electric Route – BlueRoute 4E project. It is designed to accelerate electric mobility and support the decarbonization of transport across the trans-European transport network (TEN-T).

PPC blue will deploy the new charging infrastructure across 34 strategic locations in the two countries. The rollout includes 98 charging points with a minimum power of 150 kW for passenger vehicles and 8 high-capacity points of at least 350 kW dedicated to heavy-duty transport.

The Chief E-Mobility Officer of PPC Group, Miltiades Babilis, stated: “Building on the successful implementation of the CEFfunded project “East Europe Electric Route (Blue Route 3E)”, PPC blue is advancing to the next phase of its strategy with the launch of the Blue Route 4E programme in Greece and Romania accelerating the transition to electric mobility and connecting Eastern Europe to the European alternative fuels infrastructure network.”

The stations will be located close to TEN-T routes, no more than 3 kilometers from motorway exits, and will offer 24/7 access. They will also comply with EU standards for interoperability and accessibility, including facilities for people with reduced mobility.

“The implementation of the project involves complex construction works, the installation of the stations and their connection to the electrical networks, but beyond the technical component, the stakes are much broader: we are building a robust, reliable, and future-proof network,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, General Manager of PPC blue Romania.

The initiative is part of a broader European strategy to expand alternative fuel infrastructure and reduce emissions in the transport sector. PPC blue currently operates more than 4,000 charging points across Romania and Greece.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)