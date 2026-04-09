Sales of full electric cars in Romania up 150% y/y to 6.5% market share in March, hybrid segments dominate

An analysis carried out by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers of Romania (APIA) shows that, in March 2026, compared to the same period last year, new car registrations are increasing by +4.9%.

During the month, 10,273 units were sold, over 1,800 being Dacia models, more than double the brand that ranked second, namely Skoda.

The APIA analysis shows that new car registrations are increasing by +4.9% compared to March 2025.

"Electrified" cars have a growth of +27%, achieving a market share of 65%, of which: mild-hybrid cars (MHEV) recorded a decrease of -5%, with a market share of 24.5%; full-hybrid cars (FHEV) are growing by +46%, with a market share of 26%; plug-in hybrid cars (PHEV) have a growth of +60%, with a market share of 7.7%; and pure electric vehicles (BEV) are growing by +150%, with a market share of 6.5%;

"Data on the evolution of the automotive market in March 2026 indicate a moderate recovery in new car registrations, which recorded an increase of +4.9% compared to the same month last year. It is a positive signal, in a context that remains marked by caution in the purchase decision and the need for predictability in terms of public policies to support the automotive sector," said APIA president Dan Vardie.

According to him, traditional engines continue to be affected by uncertainty related to operating costs.

"We therefore see a market in which external factors, including geopolitical ones, are becoming increasingly relevant in the purchasing decision. For this evolution to be sustained in the long term, it is essential that Romania provides a coherent and stable framework for the development of the automotive sector," Dan Vardie also stated.

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iulian@romania-insider.com