eJobs survey: Over 60% of employers in Romania to offer Easter benefits this year

A recent survey conducted by eJobs Romania revealed that 65.6% of employers will offer benefits to their employees for the Easter holidays this year. The majority of these companies have budgeted for cash bonuses, with vouchers and gift tickets being the second most commonly offered benefit. Other popular benefits include extra days off and holiday-themed gift baskets.

According to Ana Călugăru, Head of Communications at eJobs, over 80% of employers generally provide non-salary benefits to their employees. In addition to their regular benefits package, many companies also offer special packages during the holiday seasons, particularly for Easter and Christmas. While Christmas bonuses typically have a larger budget, Easter benefits are generally more modest.

The survey shows that 57.1% of companies are planning Easter packages worth between RON 200 and 400 per employee. Meanwhile, 23.8% of companies have allocated budgets ranging from RON 400 to 600, and only 4.8% are investing more than RON 1,000 per employee. A small percentage, 4.8%, have a more modest budget between RON 100 and 200.

While there is little change compared to last year, with 85.7% of employers maintaining the same benefit value as in 2024, the survey also noted that 14.3% have increased their holiday benefit budgets.

Ana Călugăru emphasized that the absence of a decrease in benefits is notable, especially as companies are becoming increasingly cost-conscious. She suggests that employers understand the importance of such benefits in improving employee satisfaction, which is particularly crucial this year, as some companies are unable to provide significant salary increases.

According to the same survey, 72% of employers believe that holiday benefits are vital for maintaining employee well-being, while a quarter of respondents feel they have no real impact. However, they agree that the absence of these benefits would lead to dissatisfaction among employees.

When asked what benefits would help their company stand out in the competitive labor market, over half (58.6%) of employers mentioned additional salary payments (such as a 13th salary) for all employees. Other popular suggestions included a four-day workweek (41.4%), expanding benefits to family members (24.1%), and covering household expenses (17.2%).

The survey, conducted between March and April 2025, included responses from 80 employers.

(Photo source: Fizkes/Dreamstime.com)