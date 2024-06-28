EIB to guarantee loans worth EUR 750 mln for three Romanian banks

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed guarantee agreements with Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), Raiffeisen Bank, and UniCredit Bank under the Resilience and Recovery Fund Romania.

The guarantees totaling EUR 98 million with the three banks aim to help Romania's large enterprises (with over 500 employees), including large mid-caps and small municipalities (up to 100,000 inhabitants), invest in climate action and digital transformation.

The guarantees will enable the partner banks to offer more favorable loan terms, triggering as much as EUR 750 million in new lending. Under this facility, UniCredit Bank will generate loans of up to EUR 300 mln, Raiffeisen Bank – EUR 250 mln, and BCR – EUR 200 mln.

"We continue to deploy resources where they are needed, supporting Romania and addressing its key priorities," EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris said in Bucharest.

"I had the opportunity to meet and engage with our partners in the Romanian government and in the business community, and I am proud that our joint forces, financing, and project implementation will shortly bring tangible benefits for businesses and citizens."

The guarantees come on top of a total EUR 1.4 billion EIB contribution to RRF implementation in Romania. The EIB's RRF support to date has been for the co-financing of two motorways - the A3 and A7 - in the country.

