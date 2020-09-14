Eduard Grosu wins 2020 Tour of Romania cycling race

Eduard Grosu, a member of Romania's national team, won this year's Tour of Romania cycling race.

It is the 28th time a Romanian cyclist wins the race, which reached its 53rd edition this year.

Holler Nikodemus of the German team Bike Aid ranked second, while Polish cyclist Krawczyk Szymon of the CCC Development team was third.

Serghei Țvetcov, a member of Romania's national team, and Emil Dima, currently riding for Giotti Victoria - Savini Due team, were ranked fifth and seventh.

Matvey Nikitin, of the Vino-Astana Motors team, won the Red Jersey as the best sprinter, while Alexandr Ovsyannikov of the same team won the Green Jersey. The best young rider of this year's race was Szymon Krawczyk, with the CCC Development Team.

Bike Aid led the team ranking, followed by Giotti Victoria - Savini Due, CCC Development Team, Vino Astana Motors, and Romania's National Team.

The Tour of Romania kicked off on September 8, with a prologue race in Timișoara. It then went on for five stages, on the Timișoara-Oradea, Oradea - Cluj-Napoca, Târgu Mureș – Sf.Ana Lake, Cârțișoara-Transfăgărășan-Curtea de Argeș routes, and ended with a circuit in Bucharest on September 13.

Eleven teams from six countries entered the race this year.

The general ranking is available here, the team ranking here.

(Photo courtesy of Tour of Romania organizers)

