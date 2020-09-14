Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 12:00
Sports
Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig wins her first WTA title in Istanbul
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig won her first WTA Tour level title on Sunday, September 13, at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul. She beat Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in the final, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

It was not an easy final for Tig, as she needed two and a half hours to win, according to Wtatennis.com.

“I’m really happy and excited about my performance,” Tig said.

Patricia Tig received a check for USD 25,000 and 280 WTA points, while Bouchard won USD 14,000 and 198 WTA points, according to local Agerpres

Following Sunday’s victory, Tig moved up 30 places in the WTA Singles Rankings and is now at number 58. Simona Halep remains the best-ranked Romanian player in the WTA ranking, being second after Ashleigh Barty.

For 26-year-old Patricia Tig, the Istanbul final was her third in the WTA circuit, after those in Baku (2015) and Bucharest (2019). She also has a WTA 125K title, which she won in 2019, in Karlsruhe, according to Agerpres.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 12:00
Sports
Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig wins her first WTA title in Istanbul
14 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig won her first WTA Tour level title on Sunday, September 13, at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul. She beat Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in the final, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

It was not an easy final for Tig, as she needed two and a half hours to win, according to Wtatennis.com.

“I’m really happy and excited about my performance,” Tig said.

Patricia Tig received a check for USD 25,000 and 280 WTA points, while Bouchard won USD 14,000 and 198 WTA points, according to local Agerpres

Following Sunday’s victory, Tig moved up 30 places in the WTA Singles Rankings and is now at number 58. Simona Halep remains the best-ranked Romanian player in the WTA ranking, being second after Ashleigh Barty.

For 26-year-old Patricia Tig, the Istanbul final was her third in the WTA circuit, after those in Baku (2015) and Bucharest (2019). She also has a WTA 125K title, which she won in 2019, in Karlsruhe, according to Agerpres.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content