Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig wins her first WTA title in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig won her first WTA Tour level title on Sunday, September 13, at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul. She beat Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard in the final, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4).

It was not an easy final for Tig, as she needed two and a half hours to win, according to Wtatennis.com.

“I’m really happy and excited about my performance,” Tig said.

Patricia Tig received a check for USD 25,000 and 280 WTA points, while Bouchard won USD 14,000 and 198 WTA points, according to local Agerpres.

Following Sunday’s victory, Tig moved up 30 places in the WTA Singles Rankings and is now at number 58. Simona Halep remains the best-ranked Romanian player in the WTA ranking, being second after Ashleigh Barty.

For 26-year-old Patricia Tig, the Istanbul final was her third in the WTA circuit, after those in Baku (2015) and Bucharest (2019). She also has a WTA 125K title, which she won in 2019, in Karlsruhe, according to Agerpres.

(Photo source: Facebook/Federatia Romana de Tenis)