Public center for Ukrainian refugees opens in Bucharest’s District 2

A public center that can house 100 Ukrainian refugees was inaugurated in Bucharest’s District 2 on March 10. The Edmond Nicolau Center opened following a partnership between District 2 City Hall and civil society through the involvement of Habitat for Humanity and UNICEF Romania.

In addition to accommodation, meals and hygiene products, the refugees also benefit from counseling and support services at the new center, such as help with documents, psychological counseling, medical assistance, help with employment, and more.

The building was made available by the City Hall of District 2, while the space’s renovation and fitting out were possible thanks to the contribution and sustained efforts of the two non-profits, according to a press release. Basically, an office building of the Edmond Nicolau Technical College was transformed into a welcoming, friendly and comfortable home for people who fled the war in Ukraine.

Habitat for Humanity responded promptly to the City Hall’s proposal to renovate and transform the E building of the Edmond Nicolau College and came up with the right technical solutions for this building to become a welcoming center for Ukrainian refugees.

The upgrading works lasted four months and were carried out by a team of 100 people (skilled workers, volunteers, beneficiaries). Habitat for Humanity contributed to the setting up of the Edmond Nicolau Center with an investment of EUR 350,000.

UNICEF Romania also made an essential contribution to the project. With the support of IKEA, they furnished the Ferdinand Center, which later became the Edmond Nicolau Center, and currently support its operation by covering the salaries of three Romanian and three Ukrainian employees. In addition, UNICEF Romania offers social vouchers for city hall employees who work overtime with refugees. To date, the non-profit supported the center’s operation with approximately USD 160,000.

Also, in partnership with several non-governmental organizations, UNICEF Romania supports educational activities organized in the center and facilitates periodic medical check-ups for refugees.

Four refugee centres are currently operating in District 2 with a total accommodation capacity of over 400 places. According to data from February 23, 255 people currently live in these spaces. However, most of the refugees in District 2 are housed in private locations: roughly 2,400 people are staying in 611 apartments, from those registered in the 50/20 program.

(Photo source: PR)