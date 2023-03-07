Jobs for Ukraine: 9,000 users active on recruitment platform launched in Romania for Ukrainian refugees

One year after its launch, over 9,000 Ukrainian candidates and 2,200 employers are active on Jobs for Ukraine, the recruitment platform developed by business accelerator InnovX-BCR and Romanian technology start-up Jobful.

More than 2,800 jobs are available on the platform, according to a press release. Job ads cover 57 countries and 285 cities, many offering remote work.

Within a year of its launch, jobs4ukr.com has registered more than 133,000 unique visitors with over 700,000 online browsing sessions and has expanded into the area of offline activities.

"One year into the war, we supported more than 5,000 refugees from Ukraine to have access to the labour market in Romania. More than 4,300 Ukrainian citizens have been helped through jobs4ukr.com and other online channels, and more than 500 people have benefited from our help offline through career counseling, participation in job fairs and other activities and events," said Roxana Popa, Executive Director of the Voiajor Project Association, which currently coordinates the recruitment platform.

"On the platform, in addition to job ads, users can also find a suite of resources offered by the governments of other European countries, answers to the most frequently asked questions, personalized assistance, but also details about free Romanian and English language courses, supported with the help of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, to overcome the language barrier between them and employers," she added.

Jobs4ukr.com was launched in March 2022 to support the labour market integration of Ukrainian refugees in the medium and long term.

"Last year, we developed the platform in record time, in just four days, with the help of InnovX-BCR and technology partners. It was a real team effort, guided by the desire to give Ukrainian citizens the opportunity to resume at least a part of their pre-war life. Within days of its launch, the platform already had more than 200 job ads and over 300 Ukrainians looking for jobs," said Mihai Cepoi, Founder and CEO of Jobful.

For efficient communication with refugees, the platform also has a chatbot in English, made by DRUID, which offers answers to the most frequent questions.

