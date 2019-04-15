Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 04/15/2019 - 14:14
Events
British band Editors joins lineup of Bucharest festival
15 April 2019
British indie-rock band Editors will perform at this year’s Rock the City festival in Bucharest. The concert is scheduled for July 22, in Constituţiei Square.

This year’s Rock the City festival brings English rock band The Cure for the first time in Romania. The lineup of the event also includes Irish post-rock band God Is An Astronaut and Romanian band Firma will also perform.

The Editors was formed in 2002 in Birmingham. The band currently consists of Tom Smith (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Russell Leetch (bass guitar, synthesiser, backing vocals), Ed Lay (drums, percussion, backing vocals), Justin Lockey (lead guitar), and Elliott Williams (keys, synthesisers, guitars, and backing vocals).

The group made their album debut in 2005 with The Back Room. Their most recent album, Violence, was released last year.

Romanian alternative rock band Firma was established in 2001 and released their first album, La Orbire, in 2003. The group previously performed at festivals such as Shine, Electric Castle, Rock the City and fEast. They also performed in the opening of Muse’s concert in Bucharest in 2016. The group’s fifth album, Poezii Alese. Vol.1 (Selected Poems. Vol. 1), was released in December 2018.

Tickets for Rock the City 2019 are available in the Eventim network, at prices ranging from RON 170 (EUR 35.7) to RON 420 (EUR 88).

(Photo: Editors Facebook Page)

