Ed Sheeran will perform in Romania next year

English singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer Ed Sheeran will perform for the first time in Romania next year.

The concert is scheduled to take place on July 3rd, at National Arena in Bucharest.

The concert in the Romanian capital is part of the artist’s European tour, which will also take him to Lyon, Bordeaux, Barcelona, Madrid, Roma, Milano, Prague or Riga.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on September 27, at 12:00, on eventim.ro.

This year, Sheeran won several awards at the Billboard Music Awards gala. He took home the trophies of the Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Songs Sales Artist and Top Radio Songs Artist categories.

Born in 1991 in Halifax, Sheeran released so far three studio albums, 14 EPs, 24 solo singles and 11 collaborations. His third album, ÷ (Divide), was launched in March 2017.

He is the first artist to have occupied the first two spots of the UK singles chart with two new releases, Shape of You and Castle On the Hill.

(Photo: Ed Sheeran Facebook Page)

[email protected]