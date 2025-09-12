Spanish Ecoener announces its first wind farm in Romania

Spanish group Ecoener announced it boosts its expansion in the European Union with the upcoming construction of a 54.4 MW wind farm in Miroslovesti, in north-eastern Romania, after being awarded a Contract for Difference (CfD).

The company has been awarded a 15-year contract in the Romanian government’s renewable energy tender. It plans to begin construction of the new asset shortly, with commissioning expected in 2027.

The wind farm will have 8 state-of-the-art wind turbines with an estimated total annual production of 166 GWh.

The expected investment for the new wind farm will be around EUR 85 million.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ecoener.es)