Bucharest hosts march of eco-friendly cars

The second edition of the March of the Eco-friendly Cars will take place in Bucharest on July 13, the same day as the We Bike Romania bicycle march.

The two events start in the parking lot of the National Library of Romania (pictured), at 10:00. They are part of a campaign pleading for cleaner air in cities and promoting non-polluting or less polluting transport and the use of alternative means of transportation. The campaign also focuses on the need for urgent financing for and the set-up of the needed infrastructure for “smart mobility,” Agerpres reported.

Vehicles belonging to car makers, car dealers, companies that changed their car fleet, but also individuals can take part in the march, alongside electric buses and other electric vehicles.

Among those promoting eco transport at the event are tennis player Mihaela Buzărnescu, kickboxer Benny Adegbuy, skiers Ania Caill and Ionel Valeriu Achiriloaie, and cyclists Eduard Grosu, Adi Marcu, and Viorel Grosu. The event is also expected to attract political, sport, arts, NGO, and business personalities.

The cars will march on the route starting and ending at the National Library, and going on Unirii Blvd.- Unirii Square- Universităţii Square - Romană Square - Victoriei Square - Aviatorilor Blvd.- Charles de Gaulle Square – Arch of Triumph and return on Kiseleff Blvd. - Victoriei Square - Calea Victoriei- Naţiunile Unite Blvd.-Constituţiei Square- Unirii Blvd.- and the National Library.

The bicycles will take the route starting at the National Library and on to Alba Iulia Square - Unirii Blvd.- Unirii Square - Universităţii Square - Romană Square - Victoriei Square - Calea Victoriei - Naţiunile Unite Square - Constituţiei Square – Unirii Square and back to the National Library.

(Photo: Biblioteca Naţională a României Facebook Page)