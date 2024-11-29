Ecletico Villa, a new 4-star boutique hotel in the heart of Bucharest

News from Companies

Following a €2.5 million investment in the renovation and refurbishment of the historic building located close to the very heart of Bucharest, Universitate Square, the Romanian family-owned hospitality group InStil Hotels expands its portfolio with a new 4-star boutique hotel: Ecletico Villa .

The name of this boutique hotel was inspired by the unique architecture of the building, designed in 1921 for a wealthy Romanian family of the time, an eclectic and charming tribute to both Art Deco and classical styles.

This unique architectural project blends the elegance and refinement of the Belle Époque era, which earned Bucharest its famous “Little Paris” denomination in the pre-War era, with modern amenities specific to premium hospitality.

Ecletico Villa proudly features 18 uniquely designed rooms, each equipped with state-of-the-art functionalities and amenities for an experience of premium comfort.

Beyond its rooms, Ecletico Villa features an elegant breakfast lounge and an interior courtyard preserving a valuable architectural element of the original building – a fountain over 100 years old. Another preserved and restored feature from the initial structure is the monumental interior staircase made of solid sculpted wood, a registered historical monument in its own right.

The official launching event, held on November 14th, sparked the interest of an eclectic audience, from online travel platforms to boutique travel agencies, HoReCa media and event organizers as well as providers for the hospitality industry.

A downloadable picture gallery of the hotel can be accessed here.

About InStil Hotels

The InStil Hotels portfolio, owned by the Alecu family, currently includes three hotel properties in Bucharest, classified as 3 and 4 stars, catering to various tourist categories, from business travelers to leisure guests, from budget-conscious visitors to those seeking upscale products and services:

Stil Old Town, located in Bucharest’s Old Town, at 29 Gabroveni Street

Stil N Hotel, located in northern Bucharest, at 63 Nicolae Caranfil Boulevard

Ecletico Villa, the newly added boutique hotel, opened to the public earlier this spring.

The group’s development plans include the renovation and modernization of the former Banat Hotel, located in Rosetti Square, in Bucharest city center with a forecasted investment of €4 million to create a 40-room property. Additionally, plans are in place for the conversion of the former Euro 11 Hotel in Sibiu into a 38-room property, requiring an estimated €3 million investment.

The commercial management of the entire InStil Group is carried out by Spark Hospitality, the Romanian hospitality consultancy and commercial management company.

