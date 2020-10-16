Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 09:14
Social

ECHR condemns Romania for expelling two alleged terrorists

16 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) condemned Romania for not following the procedures and breaching two Pakistani nationals' rights when expelling them in 2012.

At that time, the Romanian authorities invoked "sound indications that they intended to engage in activities that endangered national security."

ECHR judges established that the applicants had received very general information about the allegations against them and that they had not been able to consult the specific documents relating to the assertion that they endangered national security, G4media.ro reported. 

Adeel Muhammad and Ramzan Muhammad, two Pakistanis born in 1993 and 1982, came to Romania in September 2012 with student visas. In December 2012, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) asked the prosecutor's office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal to declare the two as undesirable in Romania. SRI provided classified documents to support its request. The two argued before the Romanian Court of Appeal that they did not understand the charges against them, and the Court informed them that the documents were classified.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Steve Allen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/16/2020 - 09:14
Social

ECHR condemns Romania for expelling two alleged terrorists

16 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) condemned Romania for not following the procedures and breaching two Pakistani nationals' rights when expelling them in 2012.

At that time, the Romanian authorities invoked "sound indications that they intended to engage in activities that endangered national security."

ECHR judges established that the applicants had received very general information about the allegations against them and that they had not been able to consult the specific documents relating to the assertion that they endangered national security, G4media.ro reported. 

Adeel Muhammad and Ramzan Muhammad, two Pakistanis born in 1993 and 1982, came to Romania in September 2012 with student visas. In December 2012, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) asked the prosecutor's office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal to declare the two as undesirable in Romania. SRI provided classified documents to support its request. The two argued before the Romanian Court of Appeal that they did not understand the charges against them, and the Court informed them that the documents were classified.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Steve Allen/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

15 October 2020
Business
Renault: The new Dacia Spring - the cheapest electric car in Europe - will be available for order in spring 2021
15 October 2020
Business
Dragos Anastasiu, reelected as president of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
14 October 2020
Sports
World premiere in Romania: Cliff diving 120 meters underground in famous salt mine
13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears
13 October 2020
Social
Bucharest is close to entering “red scenario” as number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania remains high