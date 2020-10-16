ECHR condemns Romania for expelling two alleged terrorists

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) condemned Romania for not following the procedures and breaching two Pakistani nationals' rights when expelling them in 2012.

At that time, the Romanian authorities invoked "sound indications that they intended to engage in activities that endangered national security."

ECHR judges established that the applicants had received very general information about the allegations against them and that they had not been able to consult the specific documents relating to the assertion that they endangered national security, G4media.ro reported.

Adeel Muhammad and Ramzan Muhammad, two Pakistanis born in 1993 and 1982, came to Romania in September 2012 with student visas. In December 2012, the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) asked the prosecutor's office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal to declare the two as undesirable in Romania. SRI provided classified documents to support its request. The two argued before the Romanian Court of Appeal that they did not understand the charges against them, and the Court informed them that the documents were classified.

(Photo source: Steve Allen/Dreamstime.com)