Business

ECB prolongs support for non-eurozone central banks, including Romania's BNR

22 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to extend the validity of the temporary REPO lines with the central banks of several countries, including Romania, as well as the SWAP line for Poland, in order to provide the financial institutions with the necessary liquidity in the euro currency, in the context of the geopolitical tensions generated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The volume of funding and operational parameters in the individual agreements will remain unchanged.

The SWAP and REPO lines due to expire on January 15, 2023, will be extended to January 15, 2024.

Through the REPO line, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) can borrow up to EUR 4.5 bln from the ECB in exchange for appropriate guarantees.

These bilateral SWAP and REPO lines were established as early as 2020 in order to provide financial institutions with the necessary liquidity in the euro currency, through the central banks of the non-eurozone, in the context of the pandemic and the aggravation of geopolitical tensions generated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

ECB prolongs support for non-eurozone central banks, including Romania's BNR

22 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to extend the validity of the temporary REPO lines with the central banks of several countries, including Romania, as well as the SWAP line for Poland, in order to provide the financial institutions with the necessary liquidity in the euro currency, in the context of the geopolitical tensions generated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The volume of funding and operational parameters in the individual agreements will remain unchanged.

The SWAP and REPO lines due to expire on January 15, 2023, will be extended to January 15, 2024.

Through the REPO line, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) can borrow up to EUR 4.5 bln from the ECB in exchange for appropriate guarantees.

These bilateral SWAP and REPO lines were established as early as 2020 in order to provide financial institutions with the necessary liquidity in the euro currency, through the central banks of the non-eurozone, in the context of the pandemic and the aggravation of geopolitical tensions generated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest
13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote