Politics

EC expert team comes to Bucharest to discuss 'special pensions'

08 November 2022
A delegation from the European Commission (EC) is paying a visit to the Romanian Government these days to discuss the topic of special pensions, which is a milestone pledged by Romania in the national Resilience Facility implementation plan (PNRR), deputy prime minister Sorin Grindeanu confirmed, Digi24 reported.

On the same topic, he said that the recommendations drafted by the World Bank on Romania's public pension system "will be carefully analyzed".

The World Bank, as a consultant for the Romanian Government on the reform of the pension system, recommended steps that would bring the so-called "special pensions" (except for the "military pensions") gradually in line with the principles of contribution-based rights shared by the general public pension system.

The WB argued that applying the same measures for military pensions would have a negative impact on the older cohorts of Army staff that may retire faster than planned and on the attractiveness of a military career - particularly at a time of the war in Ukraine, Economedia.ro reported.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu/Dreamstime.com)

1

