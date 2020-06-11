Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 08:04
Business

EC sweetens forecast for Romania’s GDP

06 November 2020
The European Commission (EC) revised its forecast for Romania's GDP growth from a 6% contraction projected in July to a milder 5.2% decline under the Autumn Forecast published on November 5.

The recovery will also be slower in 2021 - only 3.3% (compared to the 4% forecast in July).

Overall, this means the Commission has not changed its forecast for Romania's GDP in 2021, estimated at some 2% below the 2019 level. The 2% decline is roughly half of the 3.9% contraction projected for the euro area over the same two-year period (2021 versus 2019).

The EC expects Romania's GDP growth to accelerate to 3.8% in 2022.

While the Commission revised the forecast for Romania's GDP to accommodate the lockdown's softer than anticipated impact on the EU economy, it remains highly concerned about Romania's public finance. Based on no policy change assumptions (meaning the 40% pension hike stands), the EC projected this year's public deficit at 10.3% of GDP to further widen to 12.3% of GDP in 2022. The public debt would reach 63.6% of GDP under this scenario.

However, the Commission implies that the new Government might pursue more moderate fiscal and budgetary policies after the December 6 elections.

"An upside risk to the general government balance projections is that the increases in pensions and child allowances could turn out to be more moderate," the report reads.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
Normal
 

