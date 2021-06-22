Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

European Council asks Romania to report on fiscal consolidation strategy by Oct 15

22 June 2021
The Council of the European Union on June 18 adopted the June 2 recommendation under the excessive deficit procedure for Romania.

The recommendation establishes that Romania should put an end to the excessive deficit situation by 2024 at the latest, providing for a two-year delay compared to the initial deadline set before the crisis.

The Council says that an extension to the current deadline for Romania to correct its public deficit would be important in order not to compromise the economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new deadline for correcting the excessive deficit allows for a more gradual effort and a balance between fiscal consolidation and economic recovery.

On the other hand, the Council underlines that the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis has led to a significant deviation from the economic assumptions on which that recommendation was based, and it no longer provides a relevant basis for fiscal policy guidance.

The recommendation adopted on June 18 takes into consideration the recent developments and sets the new deadline for the correction of Romania’s excessive deficit as 2024.

