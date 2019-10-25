Romania Insider
EC president-elect expects Romania’s commissioner-designate in “several days”
25 October 2019
The European Commission’s president-elect Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, October 24, that she was in contact with "different Romanian actors," adding that "it is time for them to nominate a candidate" for a position in the future European executive.

“I hope that in the coming days they will be able to present a candidate," Ursula von der Leyen told reporters after talks in Helsinki with Finnish prime minister Antti Rinne, adding that Romania’s candidate is the only one missing from her team, local Agerpres reported.

In Romania, prime minister-designate Ludovic Orban mentioned the nomination of a commissioner candidate on the urgent actions list to be implemented after his cabinet takes office. However, no names were mentioned yet.

President Klaus Iohannis mentioned last week that he discussed with the EC president-elect and suggested her not to consider a candidate submitted from Romania under so tense political situation, by a Government that was dismissed by the Parliament.

