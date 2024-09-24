EC earmarks EUR 21.6 mln for Romanian farmers hit by floods

The European Commission (EC) proposes a EUR 120 million allocation from its reserves for direct payments to farmers in Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Italy, and Romania who were impacted by adverse weather events in the spring and early summer, the EC's Representation in Romania said in a press release.

Of this grant, EUR 10.9 million is for Bulgaria, EUR 46.5 million for Germany, EUR 3.3 million for Estonia, EUR 37.4 million for Italy, and EUR 21.6 million for Romania.

The Commission's proposal will be discussed with all Member States before they decide on its approval.

Once adopted, national authorities will have to distribute this aid by April 30, 2025, and ensure that farmers are the final beneficiaries.

The Member States concerned will also have to notify the Commission by December 31, 2024, of the details of the implementation of the measures, in particular the criteria used to determine the granting of individual aid, the expected impact of the measure, forecasts of payments broken down by month to at the end of April and the level of additional support to be provided.

