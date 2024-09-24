Agriculture

EC earmarks EUR 21.6 mln for Romanian farmers hit by floods

24 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) proposes a EUR 120 million allocation from its reserves for direct payments to farmers in Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Italy, and Romania who were impacted by adverse weather events in the spring and early summer, the EC's Representation in Romania said in a press release.

Of this grant, EUR 10.9 million is for Bulgaria, EUR 46.5 million for Germany, EUR 3.3 million for Estonia, EUR 37.4 million for Italy, and EUR 21.6 million for Romania.

The Commission's proposal will be discussed with all Member States before they decide on its approval.

Once adopted, national authorities will have to distribute this aid by April 30, 2025, and ensure that farmers are the final beneficiaries. 

The Member States concerned will also have to notify the Commission by December 31, 2024, of the details of the implementation of the measures, in particular the criteria used to determine the granting of individual aid, the expected impact of the measure, forecasts of payments broken down by month to at the end of April and the level of additional support to be provided.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Agriculture

EC earmarks EUR 21.6 mln for Romanian farmers hit by floods

24 September 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission (EC) proposes a EUR 120 million allocation from its reserves for direct payments to farmers in Bulgaria, Germany, Estonia, Italy, and Romania who were impacted by adverse weather events in the spring and early summer, the EC's Representation in Romania said in a press release.

Of this grant, EUR 10.9 million is for Bulgaria, EUR 46.5 million for Germany, EUR 3.3 million for Estonia, EUR 37.4 million for Italy, and EUR 21.6 million for Romania.

The Commission's proposal will be discussed with all Member States before they decide on its approval.

Once adopted, national authorities will have to distribute this aid by April 30, 2025, and ensure that farmers are the final beneficiaries. 

The Member States concerned will also have to notify the Commission by December 31, 2024, of the details of the implementation of the measures, in particular the criteria used to determine the granting of individual aid, the expected impact of the measure, forecasts of payments broken down by month to at the end of April and the level of additional support to be provided.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Romolo Tavani/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

24 September 2024
Events
Bucharest events: George Enescu Philharmonic adds jazz season, Baroque music concerts
24 September 2024
Culture
Romanian author Mircea Cărtărescu to meet readers in New York next month
24 September 2024
Politics
Romanian president attends UN General Assembly in New York
24 September 2024
Macro
Romania rises public deficit target to 6.9% of GDP under "positive" but risky revision 
23 September 2024
Transport
Brașov has the most accessible public transportation system in Romania, report says
23 September 2024
Events
Bucharest Christmas Market 2024 to open at the end of November
23 September 2024
Justice
One of Romania’s most dangerous gangsters sentenced to prison in US
23 September 2024
People
Romania’s Emilia Șercan nominated for PRIX EUROPA European Journalist of the Year 2024