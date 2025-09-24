European Commission to open consultations with Parliament on Romania’s EU funding

The European Commission will begin a structural dialogue with the European Parliament on November 3 regarding a possible suspension of EU funds for Romania, according to a statement by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Dan Barna, as reported by Agerpres on September 23.

Barna, a USR representative and vice-president of the Renew Europe group, told Romanian journalists in Brussels that the process was “very important” for ensuring Romania’s access to European financing. He said the consultations would involve the Parliament’s Committee on Regional Development (REGI), the Committee on Development (DEVE), and the Committee on Budgets (BUDG).

“Basically, the Commission is analysing the measures of the packages proposed by the Romanian Government and to what extent they allow the continuation of the financing and allocation mechanisms as foreseen or are adjustments necessary,” Barna said. “It is an opportunity… for us, the Romanian MEPs present here in the European Parliament, to support Romania’s position as much as possible to avoid ending up in a situation of cutting funds.”

Barna noted that while the European Parliament’s position would not be binding, its views could influence the Commission’s final decision.

“The Commission will present its points of view, Parliament will be able to respond, we have the mechanism unlocked,” he said.

He emphasized that the procedure should not be directly linked to the October 10 meeting of the Economic and Financial Affairs Council (ECOFIN), where EU finance ministers will assess Romania’s efforts to correct its deficit. “This structural dialogue is part of the process on which the Commission will base its decision. It is not legally binding,” Barna said.

The MEP added that the dialogue would nonetheless carry political weight. “Knowing the rather consensual way in which decisions in Brussels operate, between institutions, it is an important element and a very good thing that we at least have this calendar projection,” Barna said.

(Photo: Ruletkka/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com