Politics

EC close to permanently terminating CVM for Romania and Bulgaria

06 July 2023

The European Commission informs the Council and the European Parliament about its intention to close the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) for Romania and Bulgaria, European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova announced on July 5, Digi24 reported. She also expressed her conviction that this will happen this year.

The CVM mechanism will be replaced by the annual rule of law report.

Fifteen years after Romania joined the EU, conditioned on the CVM aimed at monitoring its progress in the area of justice, the European Commission said on November 22, 2022, that it finds it appropriate to terminate the mechanism and bring the country into line with other member states in this regard.

The European Commission recommended in its latest CVM report that Romania end the monitoring under the mechanism.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

