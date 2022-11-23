European Commission recommends lifting of CVM on justice for Romania

The European Commission recommends in its latest report drafted under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) with Romania to end the monitoring under this mechanism, 15 years after the instrument was introduced at Romania's EU accession to monitor the progress made in the reform of justice.

The monitoring of the rule of law in Romania should be taken forward under established parts of the rule of law toolbox applying to all Member States, the EC recommends.

Before taking a final decision on Romania under the CVM, the Commission will take due account of the observations of the Council as well as of the European Parliament.

"The Commission is confident that now with the key final steps being in place, the cooperation and monitoring of the justice system and anti-corruption policies in Romania can be taken forward under the Rule of Law Report and other established parts of the rule of law toolbox applying to all Member States," the report reads.

President Klaus Iohannis and prime minister Nicolae Ciuca have cheered the decision.

"We have clear confirmation that Romania has made the necessary reforms to strengthen the rule of law and has entered the irreversible path of the fight against corruption," President Iohannis said. He stressed that this is the last CVM report for our country.

The president of the Social Democratic Party Marcel Ciolacu pointed out that "starting the procedures for lifting the CVM means that we are even closer to joining Schengen".

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik | Dreamstime.com)