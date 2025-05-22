EBRD, Endeavor Romania launch Women on Boards program to support businesswomen

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Endeavor Romania launched the bank’s first regional EBRD Women on Boards program designed to support women leaders in advancing their board careers.

The program addresses women in various sectors, including corporate leaders and entrepreneurs who are ready to take the next step in their careers. It also seeks startup founders who aim to attract investors and build solid board teams.

The event will take place on June 10. Participation in the program is free of charge, but prior registration is required by June 1. In-person places are limited and subject to confirmation.

Organizers promise a dynamic lineup of speakers that will help explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping industries and what this means for board members. The event will also include a board simulation exercise designed to replicate real-world decision-making dynamics.

The cross-cutting theme is regional collaboration, as women’s representation on boards remains below its full potential in central, eastern and south-eastern Europe, despite steady improvement.

“Programs like EBRD Women on Boards are essential for creating new leadership opportunities for women and fostering a more inclusive corporate culture,” said Victoria Zinchuk, EBRD Director for Romania. “They play a vital role in advancing gender equality at the highest levels of decision-making. This year, we are offering participants a regional perspective that can help them plan their career and their development path beyond the borders of their respective countries,” she added.

The EBRD Women on Boards program is funded in Romania by the EBRD’s Small Business Impact Fund (backed by Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, the United States of America and the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund) and is supported by Banca Transilvania and PWN Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)