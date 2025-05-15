Five new Romanian startups selected for EBRD Star Venture program

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced the launch of the second edition of its Star Venture program in Romania this week, following a first edition in 2022. The program provides high-potential startups with business expertise and access to finance.

After the round of applications, 10 promising startups were shortlisted to showcase their businesses to a distinguished panel of judges representing Romania’s startup ecosystem. The panel included Ilinca Paun (Founder, Bravva Angels), Dan Mihaescu (Founding Partner, GapMinder Ventures), Florin Visa (Partner, Early Game Ventures), Victoria Zinchuk (Head of Romania, EBRD) and Daniela Marin (Principal Manager, EBRD).

After deliberation, the judges announced five winning startups: Aqurate, FieldOS, Lendox, Sales Partner and Synaptiq.

The selected companies will embark on a two-year program, gaining access to business advice worth up to EUR 40,000, online workshops with Cambridge University experts, online mentoring, investors and new markets, cloud credits and e-learning.

“It is inspiring to see such a high level of enthusiasm and support for our flagship Star Venture program. Building on the strong results we’ve seen in Romania since 2022 and the successes observed in other markets, we’re confident that this year’s edition of the Star Venture program will provide a powerful boost to the growth journeys of these high-potential Romanian companies,” said Victoria Zinchuk, director of EBRD Romania.

The EBRD’s Star Venture program is active in 26 of the economies where the bank operates and has helped more than 350 early-stage companies. In Romania, the program is funded by the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund through the EBRD’s Small Business Impact Fund.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: EBRD)