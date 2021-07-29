Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/29/2021 - 08:29
EBRD takes over 25% in Vestmoldtransgaz from Transgaz

29 July 2021
The competition body in Romania cleared the sale of 25% in Veestmoldtransgaz, currently fully owned by Romania’s Transgaz, to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The transaction consists of a capital increase for Vestmoldtransgaz, to which the EBRD will contribute EUR 20 mln.

The deal was announced by the EBRD last August.

It includes a put option that allows the bank to sell back the stake to Transgaz “at a predetermined price,” according to the EBRD’s note issued at that time.

In February 2018, Transgaz took over the 100% stake put up for sale by Moldova in Vestmoldtransgaz - at that time operating the gas interconnector with Romania.

Meanwhile, it has built the key connection toward the industrialised area around the Moldovan capital Chisinau under a EUR 90 mln project.

Transgaz started technical tests on the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau gas pipeline in July 2020, but no significant exports were carried ut so far.

Starting this October, the Russian gas exports to Moldova will use this route as opposed to crossing Ukraine, as was the case so far. 

(Photo: Oleg Gersymenko/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

