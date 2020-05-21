EBRD launches research hub for listed SMEs in six markets, including Romania

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched a program under which it will provide free research reports about listed companies in six countries, including Romania.

The program aims to increase the exposure of medium-sized listed companies in the selected countries.

Funded by the TaiwanBusiness-EBRD Technical Cooperation Fund, the program will provide coverage by analysts for several medium-sized listed companies in Bulgaria, Croatia, Northern Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, and Slovenia. The analysis reports will be available to the public free of charge on the newly created Research Hub.

The purpose of this program is to develop high-quality, publicly available analysis reports to overcome information barriers that affect market liquidity. Improving market transparency by increasing the volume of reliable information is considered essential to increase the availability of financing for medium-sized companies.

Four Romanian companies will benefit from coverage in this program, namely IT group BittNet, oil transport company Conpet, lender Patria Bank, and industrial group Teraplast. The research program will last two years and will be carried out by Wood & Company, an investment bank specializing in emerging markets.

"The EBRD and Wood & Company are two of BVB's institutional partners in promoting Romanian companies abroad. There is an obvious gap in the research and promotion of smaller companies across the investment community. Supporting these companies in their growth and facilitating their access to investors is a major objective for us," said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

