EBRD takes minority stake in Romanian tech group AROBS as part of EUR 38 mln capital increase

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has made a minority equity investment into leading Romanian technology company AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS) to support its regional growth strategy in central and eastern Europe.

The EBRD investment was part of a larger primary and secondary share offering of EUR 38 million (RON 189.3 million) carried out on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and subscribed by other retail and institutional investors.

Around 80-90% of the primary proceeds from the capital increase will support AROBS’ acquisition strategy, enabling it to become a regional leader by accessing new markets, diversifying risk across countries, and reducing client concentration.

The remainder of the primary proceeds will be used for working capital purposes and to support AROBS’ organic growth.

The investment will also enhance AROBS’ stock liquidity by increasing its free float on the Bucharest Stock Exchange from 22% (pre-offering) to approximately 40%, helping the company attract long-term local and international investors.

Founded in 1998 by Romanian entrepreneur Voicu Oprean, AROBS provides custom software development services across several industries, including automotive, marine, aerospace, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and fintech.

The company was publicly listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s secondary AeRO Market in December 2021 and transferred to the Main Market in September 2023.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)