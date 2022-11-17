EBRD lends EUR 30 mln to Romanian gas supplier Premier Energy for working capital

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it supports energy security in Romania by lending EUR 30 mln to Premier Energy, Romania’s leading private gas distributor and supplier.

The Bank’s investment will finance the working capital needs of the company amidst rising gas prices triggered by the war in Ukraine. It will enable Premier Energy to purchase gas and provide an uninterrupted supply to consumers in Romania in the upcoming winter, safeguarding livelihoods.

The transaction is part of the EBRD’s EUR 2 bln Resilience and Livelihoods framework, which supports companies and countries affected by the war on Ukraine.

Premier Energy supplies gas to retail, industrial and commercial end-users in Romania. It also operates as the owner and operator of the gas distribution networks in and around Bucharest, the southern region, and the western region, as well as smaller towns and villages in the northern part of Romania.

The company is ultimately owned by Premier Energy PLC, a gas and electricity infrastructure group operating in Moldova and Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Jerome Cid/Dreamstime.com)