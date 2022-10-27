Business

Subsidiary of Romanian electricity distribution firm Electrica seeks EUR 48 mln EBRD loan

27 October 2022
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is analyzing the request for a loan of RON 240 mln 9EUR 48 mln) filed by the company Distribuţie Energie Electrică Romania (DEER), part of the Electrica group, according to Ziarul Financiar daily consulting the Bank's website.

The decision is expected on November 15.

"The loan will cover the company's liquidity needs against the background of the increase in the costs of energy purchased to cover network losses. This credit will allow the company to continue distributing energy to its consumers without interruptions and will help it continue investments in the energy network," the EBRD website reads.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

